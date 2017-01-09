We’re so pleased to announce that the following twelve poems by ten poets have been longlisted for the first-ever Pacific Spirit Poetry Prize. We received an overwhelming number of powerful entries from across the world and would like to commend everyone who submitted on their strong work.

Stay tuned for the shortlist announcement, followed by the winners as chosen by Canadian Parliamentary Poet Laureate George Elliott Clarke!

Pacific Spirit Poetry Prize Longlist

“Vegans” by Katie Fewster-Yan – Toronto, ON

“Remains” by Heather Fraser – Victoria, BC

“Let Go the Thread” by Kate Gray – Portland, OR

“Proposal:” by Renée Jackson-Harper – Nelson, BC

“Carvings: Eight Pieces for Bull and Orchestra” by Joseph Kidney – Montreal, QC

“The Whales at Tadoussac and White Rock” by Joseph Kidney – Montreal, QC

“Calligraphy Day, Chinese School” by L’Amour Lisik – Victoria, BC

“Odile, The Black Swan” by Una McDonnell – Wakefield, QC

“The Reclamation of the Larches” by Jordan Mounteer – Winlaw, BC

“Chaff” by Laisha Rosnau – Coldstream, BC

“When I Am Half a Breath” by Laisha Rosnau – Coldstream, BC

“Toronto Moms Group” by Elizabeth Ross – Toronto, ON

Congratulations to all of the longlisted poets!