Congratulations to the following six poets named to the shortlist of the first Pacific Spirit Poetry Prize!

We will announce the winners soon, as chosen by Canadian Parliamentary Poet Laureate George Elliott Clarke.

“Remains” by Heather Fraser – Victoria, BC

“The Whales at Tadoussac and White Rock” by Joseph Kidney – Montreal, QC

“Odile, The Black Swan” by Una McDonnell – Wakefield, QC

“The Reclamation of the Larches” by Jordan Mounteer – Winlaw, BC

“Chaff” by Laisha Rosnau – Coldstream, BC

“Toronto Moms Group” by Elizabeth Ross – Toronto, ON

A reminder that submissions for the Jacob Zilber Prize for Short Fiction are open until Sunday, January 15th. Submit now for a chance at publication and $2,500 in prizes!