Contents
Rachel Rose – Fine Pieces, Finely Wrought (Judge’s Essay)
Non-Fiction Grand Prize Winner
Krista Foss – Choosing Your Poison
Non-Fiction Runners-Up
Richard Kelly Kemick – States of Mind
Olivia Walton – Lineage
Fiction
Shawn Curtis Stibbards – Shirt
Reneé Bibby – Trick Ride Glory
Mahak Jain – Rohan, Rohan, Rohini!
Jen Currin – After Halloween
Lucas Crawford – The Midnight Lunch Whistle; Blows at the Holy Communion; Factory
Lauren Kirschner – Rubber Cement
Poetry
Cassidy McFadzean – Saturnalia; Tender; Holy Wounds
Domenica Martinello – Melusine; Refrain on the Rocks; Refrain on the Rocks
Klara du Plessis – Desire Paths
Allison LaSorda – Natural Crime
Rebecca Salazar – Ring Me; Urban Fauna
Ashley-Elizabeth Best – Alignment
Shane Neilson – Edmundston
Richard P. LaRose – Dream in the Bush While Living on Fish; Gravitas
Liza Flum – Release
Billy-Ray Belcourt- Sexual History
David Huebert – Selfie
Michael Prior – Sir Realist; Sentry