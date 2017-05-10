It’s been ten days since the PRISM international team has grown in some ways and shrunk in others. The Spring Issue 55.3 has launched in the air to tremendous success, the old editors have passed the torch onto us new ones, we’ve redecorated the office with tree branches and whiteboards for actionable items, we’ve updated our contest and submission guidelines, and we’ve been furiously working on putting together our exciting new themed issue, The Liminal (now accepting submissions via Submittable).

We are frantic with excitement and can’t wait to share even more weird and amazing things with you all.

In the meantime, let me officially introduce our new body: Shazia Hafiz Ramji is rocking the poetry editor position, Kyla Jamieson has taken over as prose editor, Jessica Johns is the new promotions editor, and Selina Boan is still keeping us alive as the circulation editor. Read more and gush about them below.

Shazia Hafiz Ramji – Content Editor, Poetry

Shazia Hafiz Ramji is the recipient of the 2017 Robert Kroetsch Award for Innovative Poetry and was a finalist for the 2016 National Magazine Award for poetry. Her writing has recently appeared in Canadian Literature and filling Station, and is forthcoming in The Puritan. Her first chapbook is Prosopopoeia (Anstruther Press, 2017). On June 1, she will begin guiding a reading group for Infinite Jest by David Foster Wallace and she urges you to join; follow @infinitejestyvr for updates. She lives on unceded Coast Salish land where she works as the poetry editor for Prism international magazine.

T: @Shazia_R

E: poetry@prismmagazine.ca

Kyla Jamieson – Content Editor, Prose

if kyla were the meat in a sandwich, she’d be a thick slice of mediterranean chicken or something (she ain’t no shaved ham or some bullshit). if she were the bread, she’d be either a sourdough or a ciabatta, depending on the day. actually, she’d be the whole damn sandwich. and actually, she’d eat you and not the other way around.

W: http://kylajamieson.tumblr.com/

T: @kyjamieson

E: prose@prismmagazine.ca

Jessica Johns – Executive Editor, Promotions

Jessica Johns is originally from Edmonton, Alberta, but is currently living and working on the unceded territories of the Musqueam, Sḵwxwú7mesh, and Tsleil-Waututh First Nations. Her writing has appeared in SAD Mag, Saltern, and was part of the YEG Words Coffee Sleeve Project. She enjoys eating tacos and you can usually find her either playing video games or cross-stitching swear words onto nice fabric.

W: https://jessicastella.com/

T: @stellaabrenda

E: promotions@prismmagazine.ca

Selina Boan – Executive Editor, Circulation

Selina Boan is a poet and fiction writer. She currently lives on unceded Musqueam, Sḵwxwú7mesh, and Tsleil-Waututh land. Her work has been shortlisted for the 2016 CBC Poetry Prize and she was a 2016 National Magazine award finalist for poetry. Her work has appeared or is forthcoming in SADmag, Poetry Is Dead and The New Quarterly. among others. She is currently working on a collection of poems exploring her Cree and European heritage and is a self proclaimed night owl.



T: @Selina_Boan

E: circulation@prismmagazine.ca