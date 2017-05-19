We are so excited to announce that, along with our ongoing prose, poetry, and theatre reviews, we will be adding chapbooks to the review mix!

From Anstruther Press and above/ground press to Rahila’s Ghost and dancing girl press, we love small-press and chapbook publishers. We are now seeking chapbooks for reviews. Each month, we will review 3-6 chapbooks for review from chapbook presses across Canada and the world.

Please send your beautifully stapled and stitched chapbooks to:

PRISM international

Creative Writing Program, UBC

Buch. E462 – 1866 Main Maill

Vancouver, BC

V6T 1Z1

Canada