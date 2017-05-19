Home > Reviews > Chapbooks > Call for Chapbooks for Review!
IMG_4695

We are so excited to announce that, along with our ongoing prose, poetry, and theatre reviews, we will be adding chapbooks to the review mix!

 

From Anstruther Press and above/ground press to Rahila’s Ghost and dancing girl press, we love small-press and chapbook publishers. We are now seeking chapbooks for reviews. Each month, we will review 3-6 chapbooks for review from chapbook presses across Canada and the world.

Please send your beautifully stapled and stitched chapbooks to:

PRISM international
Creative Writing Program, UBC
Buch. E462 – 1866 Main Maill
Vancouver, BC
V6T 1Z1
Canada

Chapbooks
,
Jessica Johns