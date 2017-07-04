Prompt #3: Limits

Limits, and the way we navigate them, tell us a lot about ourselves. Sometimes we are pushed to our limits, and sometimes we push against them. Limits can build slowly, be a combination of what seems like little things that eventually become an avalanche. Lack of sleep, amount of caffeine, anxiety, and our emotional baggage affect the formula of our limits on a daily basis. When was a time that you or someone you know reached their limit? How did that look — was it a quiet and composed emotion, or were there dishes broken? How did that change your relationship with yourself or those around you? Did that strengthen or weaken your limits?

#14summerprompts is a summer writing initiative by Derrick Gravener, a BFA student in the Creative Writing Program at UBC. This summer he can be found dogsitting in suburbia and attempting the near death experience that is hot pilates. Follow the drama on instagram: @derrickgravener.

(Photo: Benjamin Koelewijn)