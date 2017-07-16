If you think you’ve missed our Nonfiction Contest deadline, don’t fret, we’ve got you covered! We’re doing a two week deadline extension for our Nonfiction Contest, judged by the incomparable Alicia Elliott. There is $2500 in cash prizes to be awarded to the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place winners, plus every entrant receives a one-year subscription to PRISM international. Read more about the contest and submit through Submittable.

Want to know what Alicia Elliott is looking for in a submission? Read our interview with the National Magazine Award winning writer. Need some examples of great Nonfiction? Read Alicia Elliott’s CNF recommendations and get inspired!

Alicia Elliott (@WordsandGuitar) is a Tuscarora writer living in Brantford, Ontario, where she worries she may one day die. Her writing has been widely published – most recently by Room, Maisonneuve, Grain, The New Quarterly and The Malahat Review. She has a monthly column with CBC Arts, and her essay “A Mind Spread Out on the Ground” won Gold for the 2017 National Magazine Award. She’s currently working on a collection of short stories and dealing with the fact that her only daughter is nearly a teenager.