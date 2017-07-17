We’re thrilled to announce the winners of the first-ever Grouse Grind Lit Prize for V(ery) Short Forms, as selected by the PRISM editorial team! We had so many amazing submissions from all genres for this inaugural contest. The winning piece of this year’s contest, “Girls” by Jill Talbot, has been selected to be published in our upcoming 56.1 Fall issue, “The Liminal.” Pick up a copy in September to read her amazing work, and select the titles below to read the second and third place pieces!

Congratulations again to the winners and thank you to everyone who submitted!

Grand Prize Winner: “Girls” by Jill Talbot

First Runner-Up: “Dinner Table Offering” by Alisha Kaplan

Second Runner-Up: “Gravity” by Priscila Uppal

Jill Talbot attended Simon Fraser University for psychology before pursing her passion for writing. Jill has appeared in Geist, Rattle, Poetry Is Dead, The Puritan, Matrix, subTerrain and The Tishman Review. Jill was shortlisted for the Matrix Lit POP Award for fiction and the Malahat Far Horizons Award for poetry. Jill lives on Gabriola Island, BC.