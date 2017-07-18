Prompt #5: Coping

Everyone deals with pain, stress, and pressure differently. The coping mechanisms, or lack thereof, that we put in place pull at the foundations of relationships in our lives, even if it’s just the relationship with ourselves. How we cope can lead us to be over or under-analytical, to manage or mismanage our health. It can drive us into the arms of loving, or seemingly loving, people or substances. How did you cope with a particularly difficult situation in the past? What are your coping mechanisms? Do you embrace pain or push away from it?

#14summerprompts is a summer writing initiative by Derrick Gravener, a BFA student in the Creative Writing Program at UBC. This summer he can be found dogsitting in suburbia and drinking caffeine in all cold forms available. Follow the addiction on instagram: @derrickgravener.

