Prompt #6: Destiny

Finding money on the ground, running into someone you know halfway across the world, cancelling your uber because of a long wait time and then getting matched with one whose driver gives you life-changing advice: are these moments of coincidence or part of our destiny? Whether we believe in destiny or not can push us to do certain things, can heighten our connection with another person, or it can put us in an idealized reality. Has destiny played a role in your life, or altered the way that you live it? Are there moments that have confirmed your acceptance or denial of destiny? Do you believe in destiny at all?

#14summerprompts is a summer writing initiative by Derrick Gravener, a BFA student in the Creative Writing Program at UBC. This summer he can be found dogsitting in suburbia and researching the origins of gooey butter cake. Follow the research process on instagram: @derrickgravener.

(Photo: Bogdan Luca)