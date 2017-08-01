Prompt #7: Refill

A warm hug on a bad day, a heart on the top of your latte, or a bus driver that waits as you run for it. These can be some of the things that restore our faith in the world when it feels like everything is crumbling like coffee cake. It is usually a collection of smaller pick-me-ups than one grand gesture that make a difference to our lives. What have these moments been for you? Did they find you at your breaking point? Who are the people in your life that you go to when you lose hope? How do you refill yourself when no one else is around?

#14summerprompts is a summer writing initiative by Derrick Gravener, a BFA student in the Creative Writing Program at UBC. This summer he can be found beginning the move away from suburbia and trying to make donuts, but really just rolling things in cinnamon-sugar. Follow the sweet decay on instagram: @derrickgravener.

(Photo: Mikaela Sheldt)