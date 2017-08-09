Prompt #8: National Day

Each day presents numerous opportunities, but some are more guided than others. Today, for example, is “National Sneak Some Zucchini Into Your Neighbour’s Porch Day.” Yes, you read that correctly. Although it may seem ridiculous, there are certain expectations our society puts on special days, such as birthdays, anniversaries, weddings, etc. Is a birthday still a birthday without a candle-wish made? Sure, but more than anything else, there is an expectation for one. Has there been a time in your life when you have bucked tradition? Did you experience consequences for doing so? Did you feel the need to compensate or play it off in a certain way? Did it matter more to you or to other people?

#14summerprompts is a summer writing initiative by Derrick Gravener, a BFA student in the Creative Writing Program at UBC. This summer he can be found cutting out magazines for wall art. Follow the Artpop rip-off on instagram: @derrickgravener.