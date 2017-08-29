Prompt #11: Movie Moments

There’s something in the way you lock eyes (or don’t, maybe it’s nerves), an August evening warmth, a late bus that perhaps allows for things to feel somehow organic and both scripted. Maybe something in the way words or said (or not said) that feels written, and yet improvised. Moments that you can feel becoming memories for the rest of your life. What are some of these moments for you? Is it a picture-perfect date? A heart-wrenching drama? What are the visual moments you remember from that story? How has time changed the way you look at them? Are there moments that you once considered movie moments that have faded or changed for you?

#14summerprompts is a summer writing initiative by Derrick Gravener, a BFA student in the Creative Writing Program at UBC. This summer he can be found buying realistic fake plants. Try to find the fake one on instagram: @derrickgravener

(Photo: Murillo Chibana)