There are times when we feel forgotten, extraneous, and burdensome to the people or institutions in our lives. Sometimes the coin flips the other way around and we realize the people in our lives who are not our top priorities. Have you ever felt that you were less than important to someone? Have you ever done anything to make a person feel unwanted? Does this make you question yourself or does it further cement you in your identity?

#14summerprompts is a summer writing initiative by Derrick Gravener, a BFA student in the Creative Writing Program at UBC. This summer he can be found wearing pants even in this humidity. Follow the madness on instagram: @derrickgravener

(Photo: Alejandra Hernandez)