Prompt #13: Endings

As writers, we think a lot about endings. In stories, there are good endings and bad endings, true endings, and endings that feel forced or contrived. But in real life, endings are not always straight forward: they can be messy, they can be complicated. Sometimes, though, endings are simply new beginnings. Is there a time when an ending didn’t feel right in your life? Do you believe in new beginnings?

#14summerprompts is a summer writing initiative by Derrick Gravener, a BFA student in the Creative Writing Program at UBC. This summer he can be found transitioning from summertime sadness into autumn-time sadness.

(Photo: Tanja Zinkl)