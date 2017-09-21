As the heat fades and the fallen leaves start to stick to our shoes, it’s natural to start to wonder: where do we go from here? Our summer chapter has closed, and autumn has begun. How do you deal with this transition? Was there anything you lost or gained this summer? How do you see yourself going into a new season?

#14summerprompts was a summer writing initiative by Derrick Gravener, a BFA student in the Creative Writing Program at UBC. He’s grateful for whoever tuned into this these prompts, maybe they sparked some inspiration, or maybe were just good to look at? Happy Autumn!

(Photo: Suzanne Marie Leclair)