We’re excited to announce that the following stories have been longlisted for the 2017 Creative Nonfiction Contest!

We received many great submissions for this year’s contest, and it was an extremely difficult reading process. Thank you so much to all of the writers who trusted us with their work.

Check back soon for the shortlist announcement, followed by the winners chosen by this year’s contest judge, Alicia Elliott.

2017 Creative Nonfiction Longlist

“Night Terror” by Megan Williams – Philadelphia, PA

“What I Mean When I Say Chez Moi” by Julia Malye – Paris, France

“In My Skin” by Caoimhe McKeogh – Wellington, NZ

“It Pays to Increase Your Word Power” by Erin Soros – Toronto, ON

“Daryl” by Linda Kirkby – Victoria, BC

“Between a Rock and a Hard Place” by Gwen Benaway – Toronto, ON

“FOUND OBJECTS: A COMPARATIVE ANALYSIS BETWEEN THE CHURCHILL RIVER DIVERSION PROJECT ARCHEOLOGICAL STEP PROGRAM AND THE DIVERGENCE OF TIME, PLACE AND MEMORY” by Rowan McCandless – Winnipeg, MB

“Your death mondegreen” by Nikki Reimer – Calgary, AB

“List of the Affected” by Emily Kellogg – Toronto, ON

“My Tiny Country” by Hege Lepri – Toronto, ON

“Iggy and the Best I Can Dos” by Cody Caetano – Toronto, ON

“Autobiography of an Iceheart” by Kai Pyle – Minneapolis, MN

Congratulations to all of the longlisted winners!