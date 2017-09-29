The following stories have been shortlisted for the 2017 Creative Nonfiction Contest!

Check back soon for the winners announcement, chosen by this year’s contest judge, Alicia Elliott.

2017 Creative Nonfiction Shortlist

“List of the Affected” by Emily Kellogg – Toronto, ON

“It Pays to Increase Your Word Power” by Erin Soros – Toronto, ON

“Autobiography of an Iceheart” by Kai Pyle – Minneapolis, MN

“Between a Rock and a Hard Place” by Gwen Benaway – Toronto, ON

“Your death mondegreen” by Nikki Reimer – Calgary, AB

Congratulations to all the shortlisted writers!