We get it. Sometimes, you just need some more time. So don’t stress if you think you’ve missed the deadline for the Pacific Spirit Poetry Prize. The new double extended deadline is now October 31st! We’re excited to give you a little more time to send us your best poems for our amazing judge, Aisha Sasha John.

The prizes this year total a whopping $2500! That’s $1500 for first place, $600 for first runner-up, and $400 for second runner-up. Your entry fee also gets you a one-year subscription to PRISM or an extension of an existing subscription.

We’re looking forward to seeing more of your poems over the next couple weeks! And if you’ve already submitted, we have an additional submission option that’s only $5!

