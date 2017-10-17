The Jacob Zilber Prize for Short Fiction is officially open, and we’re thrilled to announce Thalia Field as this year’s judge!

THALIA FIELD has published several essay-fiction books, Experimental Animals (A Reality Fiction) , Bird Lovers, Backyard , Ululu (Clown Shrapnel) , and her forthcoming Legends of Janus/Leave to Remain. Her other collections include Point and Line , Incarnate: Story Material , and A Prank of Georges . Thalia teaches in the Literary Arts Program at Brown University.

We admire the experimental fiction and genre-bending work that Thalia Field has contributed to the literary community, and we hope that it inspires exciting and innovative submissions to this contest! The deadline is January 15, 2018. Send us your best!

Also a reminder that the Pacific Spirit Poetry Prize deadline has been DOUBLE EXTENDED! The new deadline for this contest is October 31, 2017.

Please read the full contest Rules and Regulations for The Jacob Zilber Prize for Short Fiction and the Pacific Spirit Poetry Prize at the bottom of our Contests page, and submit via Submittable.