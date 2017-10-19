Reminder! PRISM international is offering free entries for self-identifying Indigenous writers for our poetry and fiction contests this year. The Pacific Spirit Poetry Prize, judged by Aisha Sasha John, closes on October 31, 2017. The Jacob Zilber Prize for Short Fiction, judged by Thalia Field, closes on January 15, 2018.

Indigenous writers are invited to submit by emailing assistant@prismmagazine.ca by the deadline.

We ask that writers include: the title of their piece, the email associated with their free Submittable account (if they have or are able to create one), and their mailing address in the body of their email, with their submission (formatted according to our submission guidelines) as an attachment.

We also have a number of free entries to offer to low-income writers, and we encourage writers for whom the contest entry fee is prohibitive to contact us at assistant@prismmagazine.ca to arrange contest entry. As always, we encourage submissions from writers of colour, writers with disabilities, LGBTQQIA writers, and writers from other intersectional and marginalized groups.

Read more about the contest judges, Aisha Sasha John and Thalia Field, and familiarize yourself with our submission guidelines at the bottom of our contests page!