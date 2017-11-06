We are so exciting to announce that our fall issue 56.1 Liminal is due to arrive from the printers any day now, so will be sent out and in your hot hands within the next couple of weeks! If you don’t have a subscription or need to order an issue, the website will be updated as soon as the delivery arrives!

We are very proud of the work that’s gone into making this issue, both from our team and the awesome contributors, so we will be celebrating that with a launch party!

If you are in the Vancouver area, we invite you to join us, Room Magazine, and Contrast Collective for a liminal night of prose, poetry, and storytelling at Displace Hashery (3293 W 4th Ave) on Sunday, November 12th at 7pm-10pm.

Our readers will include Aviva Martin, Geoff Nilson, Sunny Chen, Krystal Paraboo, and Navneet Nagra, and will be hosted by Mica Lemiski!

Entry is by donation (no one turned away), and food and drink will be available for sale by the venue (and donuts donated by Cartems!).

Displace Hashery is a wheelchair accessible venue, is accessible by transit, and has free and paid parking around the venue. Minors are welcome, but some readings/stories may be inappropriate for children. Check out our Facebook event and come hang out!

Also, a reminder that The Jacob Zilber Prize for Short Fiction is officially open and will be judged by the amazing Thalia Field!

The deadline for this contest is January 15, 2018 and offers a $1,500 grand prize, $600 runner-up, and $400 2nd runner-up. The entry fee is $35 for Canadian entries, $40 for US entries, and $45 for Int’l entries, which includes a one-year subscription or extension of an existing subscription. Additional entries are only $5 per piece. Read the full rules and regulations for submissions, and submit via submittable.

PRISM international is also offering free entries for self-identifying Indigenous writers for our upcoming fiction contest. Indigenous writers are invited to submit by emailing assistant@prismmagazine.ca by the deadline.

We ask that writers include: the title of their piece, the email associated with their free Submittable account (if they have or are able to create one), and their mailing address in the body of their email, with their submission (formatted according to our submission guidelines) as an attachment.

We also have a number of free entries to offer to low-income writers, and we encourage writers for whom the contest entry fee is prohibitive to contact us at assistant@prismmagazine.ca to arrange contest entry. As always, we encourage submissions from writers of colour, writers with disabilities, LGBTQQIA writers, and writers from other intersectional and marginalized groups.