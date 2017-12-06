Our Poetry and Prose editors had a difficult time sifting through all this past year’s fantastic writing in search of our six nominees for The Pushcart Prize, but reminiscing about all of their favourite pieces was a bonus! Thank you to all the contributors who made the task both difficult and rewarding. Below is our list of nominations for the 2017 Pushcart Prize.
Creative Non-Fiction
“For J” by Jessica Bebenek (Issue 55.3, Spring 2017)
- Read our Get to Know with Jessica Bebenek!
Fiction
“And the Moon Spun Round Like a Top” by Hiromi Goto (Issue 55.3, Spring 2017)
- Read an excerpt and interview with Hiromi!
“Girls” by Jill Talbot (Liminal issue 56.1, Fall 2017)
- Read the winning piece of the Grouse Grind Lit Prize for V Short Forms!
Poetry
“Balloonfest ’86” by Jake Byrne (Issue 55.3, Spring 2017)
- Order a copy of Jake’s new chapbook, The Tide, out with Rahila’s Ghost Press!
“This is East Euro” by Marta Balcewicz (Liminal Issue 56.1, Fall 2017)
- Check out Marta’s website to read some more of her creative things!
“Cell” by Russell Thornton (Liminal Issue 56.1, Fall 2017)
- Read our interview with Russel Thornton!
Best of luck and congrats to all the nominees!