Our Poetry and Prose editors had a difficult time sifting through all this past year’s fantastic writing in search of our six nominees for The Pushcart Prize, but reminiscing about all of their favourite pieces was a bonus! Thank you to all the contributors who made the task both difficult and rewarding. Below is our list of nominations for the 2017 Pushcart Prize.

Creative Non-Fiction

“For J” by Jessica Bebenek (Issue 55.3, Spring 2017)

Read our Get to Know

Fiction

“And the Moon Spun Round Like a Top” by Hiromi Goto (Issue 55.3, Spring 2017)

Read an excerpt and interview

“Girls” by Jill Talbot (Liminal issue 56.1, Fall 2017)

Read the winning piece

Poetry

“Balloonfest ’86” by Jake Byrne (Issue 55.3, Spring 2017)

Order a copy of Jake’s new chapbook, The Tide

“This is East Euro” by Marta Balcewicz (Liminal Issue 56.1, Fall 2017)

Check out Marta’s website

“Cell” by Russell Thornton (Liminal Issue 56.1, Fall 2017)

Read our interview

Best of luck and congrats to all the nominees!