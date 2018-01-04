We’re excited to announce that the following stories have been longlisted for the 2017 Pacific Spirit Poetry Prize contest!

Thank you to everyone who submitted. Check back soon for the shortlist announcement, followed by the winners chosen by this year’s contest judge, Aisha Sasha John!

2017 Pacific Spirit Poetry Prize Longlist

“I am Learning Through Mouths” by Alycia Pirmohamed (Edinburgh, Scotland)

“Immersion” by Danielle Janess (Victoria, BC)

“Lock the Child Inside” by Jenny Boychuk (Sorrento, BC)

“Hypertension” by Junie Desil (Burnaby, BC)

“Vernacular” by Shuyu Cao (Durham, North Carolona)

“On the rim of Depoe Bay” by Trish Hopkinson (Provo, Utah)

“Skins” by Tara Fietz (Victoria, BC)

“Excerpt from Treaty 8: An Erasure Poem” by Billy-Ray Belcourt (Edmonton, AB)

“Two Women in a Ribcage” by J. Ellen Cooper (Sydney, Nova Scotia)

“The Bubal Hartebeest is Extinct” by Joanna Lilley (Whitehourse, Yukon)

“The Process of Growth” and “First Communion (1992)” by Ashley Hynd (Kitchener, ON)

“A Boy, A Girl, A Replacement” by Leah Horlick (Vancouver, BC)

“Fragments” and “Homographs” by Chantal Gibson (Vancouver, BC)

unsplash-logoAarón Blanco Tejedor

Congratulations again to all the longlisted winners! There is still time to submit to the Jacob Zilber Prize for Short Fiction contest (deadline January 15th). Submit now for your chance at the prize money and to have your work read by this year’s judge, Thalia Field!