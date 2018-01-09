Congratulations to the writers shortlisted for the 2017 Pacific Spirit Poetry Prize contest! Check back soon for the winners announcement, chosen by this year’s contest judge, Aisha Sasha John!

2017 Pacific Spirit Poetry Prize Shortlist

“Immersion” by Danielle Janess (Victoria, BC)

“Hypertension” by Junie Desil (Burnaby, BC)

“Homographs” by Chantal Gibson (Vancouver, BC)

“Skins” by Tara Fietz (Victoria, BC)

“Vernacular” by Shuyu Cao (Durham, North Carolona)

“First Communion (1992)” by Ashley Hynd (Kitchener, ON)

