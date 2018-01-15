This new year will be full of amazing things, and one of them is an extension to the Jacob Zilber Prize for Short Fiction Contest! The new extended deadline is January 31, 2018, so read up on what our contest judge, Thalia Field, looks for in a contest entry and submit through Submittable!

Prizes for the contest include the $1,500 grand prize, $600 for the runner-up, and $400 for the 2nd runner-up.

The entry fee is $35 Canadian entries; $40 US entries; $45 Int’l entries, and $5 for additional entries. Your entry fee includes a one-year subscription or extension of an existing subscription!

We are still offering free entries for self-identifying Indigenous writers, and we invite them to submit by emailing assistant@prismmagazine.ca by the deadline.

We ask that writers include: the title of their piece, the email associated with their free Submittable account (if they have or are able to create one), and their mailing address in the body of their email, with their submission (formatted according to our submission guidelines) as an attachment.

As always, we encourage submissions from writers of colour, writers with disabilities, LGBTQQIA writers, and writers from other intersectional and marginalized groups.

We eagerly await your work. Get writing!