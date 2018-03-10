On February 26th, members of PRISM international and UBC’s The Reading Circle gathered to post ratings and reviews of books by Indigenous authors on both Amazon and Goodreads. We did this because the more ratings and reviews a book receives, the more their consumer visibility increases, meaning more sales and more stories being read and shared! By rating and reviewing books by Indigenous authors on Goodreads and Amazon, we help Indigenous authors sell their books and have their voices heard.

Books we rated and reviewed:

Katherena Vermette’s North End Love Songs

Katherena Vermette’s The Break

Liz Howard’s Infinite Citizen of the Shaking Tent

Carleigh Baker’s Bad Endings

Roseanna Deerchild’s Calling Down the Sky

Joshua Whitehead’s Full-Metal Indigiqueer

Joshua Whitehead’s Jonny Appleseed

Jónína Kirton’s Page as Bone Ink As Blood

Gwen Benaway’s Passage

Jordan Abel’s Injun

Louise Bernice Halfe’s The Crooked Good

Billy-Ray Belcourt’s This Wound is a World

Micheline Maylor’s Little Wildheart

Lisa Bird-Wilson’s Just Pretending

Armand Garnet Ruffo’s The Thunderbird Poems

Leanne Simpson’s This Accident of Being Lost

Marie Clements’ Tombs of the Vanishing Indian

Tanya Talaga’s Seven Fallen Feathers: Racism, Death, and Hard Truths in a Northern City

Cherie Dimaline’s The Marrow Thieves

Layli Long Soldier’s Whereas

Marie Clements’ The Unnatural and Accidental Women

Cherie Dimaline’s Red Rooms

Bev Sellars’ Price Paid: The Fight for First Nations Survival

Wanda John-Kehewin’s In The Dog House

Rita Bouvier’s Nakamowin’sa for the Seasons

Marilyn Dumont’s The Pemmican Eaters

Thomas King’s The Inconvenient Indian: A Curious Account of Native People in North America

Tomson Highway’s From Oral to Written: A Celebration of Indigenous Literature in Canada, 1980-2010

Steps you can take to participate:

