On February 26th, members of PRISM international and UBC’s The Reading Circle gathered to post ratings and reviews of books by Indigenous authors on both Amazon and Goodreads. We did this because the more ratings and reviews a book receives, the more their consumer visibility increases, meaning more sales and more stories being read and shared! By rating and reviewing books by Indigenous authors on Goodreads and Amazon, we help Indigenous authors sell their books and have their voices heard.
Books we rated and reviewed:
Katherena Vermette’s North End Love Songs
Katherena Vermette’s The Break
Liz Howard’s Infinite Citizen of the Shaking Tent
Carleigh Baker’s Bad Endings
Roseanna Deerchild’s Calling Down the Sky
Joshua Whitehead’s Full-Metal Indigiqueer
Joshua Whitehead’s Jonny Appleseed
Jónína Kirton’s Page as Bone Ink As Blood
Gwen Benaway’s Passage
Jordan Abel’s Injun
Louise Bernice Halfe’s The Crooked Good
Billy-Ray Belcourt’s This Wound is a World
Micheline Maylor’s Little Wildheart
Lisa Bird-Wilson’s Just Pretending
Armand Garnet Ruffo’s The Thunderbird Poems
Leanne Simpson’s This Accident of Being Lost
Marie Clements’ Tombs of the Vanishing Indian
Tanya Talaga’s Seven Fallen Feathers: Racism, Death, and Hard Truths in a Northern City
Cherie Dimaline’s The Marrow Thieves
Layli Long Soldier’s Whereas
Marie Clements’ The Unnatural and Accidental Women
Cherie Dimaline’s Red Rooms
Bev Sellars’ Price Paid: The Fight for First Nations Survival
Wanda John-Kehewin’s In The Dog House
Rita Bouvier’s Nakamowin’sa for the Seasons
Marilyn Dumont’s The Pemmican Eaters
Thomas King’s The Inconvenient Indian: A Curious Account of Native People in North America
Tomson Highway’s From Oral to Written: A Celebration of Indigenous Literature in Canada, 1980-2010
Steps you can take to participate:
- ‘Like’ positive comments left on Indigenous author’s Goodreads and/or Amazon book pages.
- Love a book by an Indigenous author? Leave a comment on their Goodreads and/or Amazon page.