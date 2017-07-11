We’re so excited to announce that the following stories have been longlisted for the first ever Grouse Grind Lit Prize for V(ery) Short Forms!

We were blown away by the number of submissions and the quality of writing in this inaugural contest. We were thrilled to read entries for poetry, fiction, nonfiction, and various hybrid forms. Thank you to all of the writers who submitted and trusted us with their work.

Check back soon for the winners announcement, as chosen by our PRISM editorial board.

Grouse Grind Lit Prize Longlist

“Frank Email Ends Badly” by Margit Hesthammar – Vancouver, BC

“The Woman” by Robin Richardson – Toronto, ON

“Mask” by Ali Blythe – Vancouver, BC

“Girls” by Jill Talbot – Gabriola, BC

“Clair, obscur, accueil” by Dessa Bayrock – Ottawa, ON

“New Medium” by Michelle Brown – Victoria, BC

“Dinner Table Offering” by Alisha Kaplan – Toronto, ON

“Gravity” by Priscila Uppal – Toronto, ON

“Collarbone Love” by Travis Brown – St. John’s, NL

Congratulations to all the longlist writers!