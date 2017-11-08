Order a copy of our Fall 2017 Liminal issue now!



Contents

Kyla Jamieson and Shazia Hafiz Ramji – Letters from the Editor

Grouse Grind Lit Prize Winner

Jill Talbot – Girls

No Tether

Sarah Van Bonn – A Year Nowhere

Jeremy Stewart – lilac theme

Stephanie Sauer – Between the Ends of Worlds, Touch

Russell Thornton – Cell

Mohamad Kebbewar – Children of War

Aviva Dale Martin – Barcelona

Time is Not Here

Lydia Kwa – Letter to My Former Selves

Meredith Quartermain – Letter to bp on Train Crossing the Rockies

Babe Carlisle – Tangerine Dreams

Nathan Dueck – Milli Vanilli

Andy Verboom – Roofspeak

Rob Budde – Testes

Sheung-King – Lanterns & Letters

Down & Out

Elaine Woo – Picking at a Scab on My Wrist

Marta Balcewicz – This Is East Euro

Ned Baeck – Deep-sea Radio

Kia Miakka Natisse – I Have a Brother Named Jamaal

Geoffrey Nilson – No Longer Here in Front of Us

Steven Takatsu – Night, Sleep, Death, and the Stars

Xavier Queipo – Metromania

Translated by Jacob Rogers

Ricardo Pau-Llosa – Husserlian Meditation: Barcode

Jason Christie – Glass Language

Becky Blake – The Reboot Diary