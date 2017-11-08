Order a copy of our Fall 2017 Liminal issue now!
Contents
Kyla Jamieson and Shazia Hafiz Ramji – Letters from the Editor
Grouse Grind Lit Prize Winner
Jill Talbot – Girls
No Tether
Sarah Van Bonn – A Year Nowhere
Jeremy Stewart – lilac theme
Stephanie Sauer – Between the Ends of Worlds, Touch
Russell Thornton – Cell
Mohamad Kebbewar – Children of War
Aviva Dale Martin – Barcelona
Time is Not Here
Lydia Kwa – Letter to My Former Selves
Meredith Quartermain – Letter to bp on Train Crossing the Rockies
Babe Carlisle – Tangerine Dreams
Nathan Dueck – Milli Vanilli
Andy Verboom – Roofspeak
Rob Budde – Testes
Sheung-King – Lanterns & Letters
Down & Out
Elaine Woo – Picking at a Scab on My Wrist
Marta Balcewicz – This Is East Euro
Ned Baeck – Deep-sea Radio
Kia Miakka Natisse – I Have a Brother Named Jamaal
Geoffrey Nilson – No Longer Here in Front of Us
Steven Takatsu – Night, Sleep, Death, and the Stars
Xavier Queipo – Metromania
Translated by Jacob Rogers
Ricardo Pau-Llosa – Husserlian Meditation: Barcode
Jason Christie – Glass Language
Becky Blake – The Reboot Diary