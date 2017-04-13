We’re excited to announce that the following stories have been longlisted for the first-ever Jacob Zilber Prize for Short Fiction!

We received a record-breaking number of submissions to this year’s fiction contest and it was an extremely difficult reading process. Thank you so much to all of the writers who trusted us with their work.

Check back soon for the shortlist announcement, followed by the winners as chosen by Jess Taylor, author of Pauls (BookThug 2015).

Jacob Zilber Prize Longlist

“Pestilence” by Mike Alberti – Minneapolis, MN

“The Woods” by Mike Alberti – Minneapolis, MN

“Wise Men Say” by Lisa Alward – Fredericton, NB

“Merrow” by Hannah Anderson – Calgary, AB

“Chez Madame” by Adrick Brock – Vancouver, BC

“The Break-In” by Mark Gardner – Coventry, UK

“Love Me Through a Hurricane” by Amina Gauthier – Chicago, IL

“Für Amelia” by Laura Green – Austin, TX

“The Root Cellar” by John Isaacs – Pittsburgh, PA

“Stepping Stones” by Laura Kelly – Timmins, ON

“The Boat as it Happened” by Carol Matthews – Nanaimo, BC

“The Water” by Christine Miscione – Hamilton, ON

“But no.” by Ignacio Peña – Wellington, NZ

“The Starling Killers” by Joe Totten – Midway, UT

Congratulations to all the longlisted writers!