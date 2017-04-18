We’re excited to announce that the following stories have been shortlisted for the first-ever Jacob Zilber Prize for Short Fiction!

Check back soon for the winners announcement, followed by the winners as chosen by Jess Taylor, author of Pauls (BookThug 2015).

Jacob Zilber Prize Shortlist

“The Woods” by Mike Alberti – Minneapolis, MN

“Chez Madame” by Adrick Brock – Vancouver, BC

“The Break-In” by Mark Gardner – Coventry, UK

“The Boat as it Happened” by Carol Matthews – Nanaimo, BC

“The Water” by Christine Miscione – Hamilton, ON

“The Starling Killers” by Joe Totten – Midway, UT

Congratulations to all the shortlisted writers!