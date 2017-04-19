Contents
George Elliott Clarke – A Very Healthy Endeavour
Pacific Spirit Poetry Prize Grand Prize Winner
Jordan Mounteer – The Reclamation of the Larches
Pacific Spirit Poetry Prize Runners-Up
Elizabeth Ross – Toronto Moms Group
Laisha Rosnau – Chaff
Fiction
Jessica Block – Call and Response
Elly Graff – How to Castrate a Cat
Hiromi Goto – And the Moon Spun Round Like a Top
Matthew Hooton – The Great and Amazing Disappearing You
Connie Pan – Fish Heads
Non-Fiction
Libby King – This West Coast Wood
Emily McKibbon – Cowboy Monkey Rodeo
Jessica Bebenek – For J
Poetry
Jake Byrne – Three Poems
Aaron Boothby – Westerlies
Sonnet L’Abbé – Three Poems
Jan Conn – Two Poems
Emily Nilsen – Two Poems
Chelsea Dingman – Crows in Market Square
Megan Jones – Hijack
Adam Gregory – Two Poems
Adrian Ngai – Sinter