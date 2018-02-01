Our newest issue 56.2 is hot off the press and full of amazing content! Get your own issue now!
Contents
Judge’s essay: Alicia Elliott – Strength in Survival
Non-Fiction Grand Prize Winner
Gwen Benaway – Between a Rock and a Hard Place
Non-Fiction Runners-Up
Kai Minosh Pyle – Autobiography of an Iceheart
Erin Soros – It Pays to Increase Your Word Power
Fiction
Yuly Restrepo Garcés – The Decedent
Non-Fiction
Cason Sharpe – One for the Faeries of Alexandra Park
Poetry
Jonathan Ball – My Parents Don’t Know, Not Doing So Badly
Carolyn Nakagawa – Equinox
Bren Simmers – Accident, Lions Bay
Jim Johnstone – Self-portrait as Anything at Any Cost, Meditation
Judith Penner – After I Took Issue with the World
John Sibley Williams and Mary Paterson – Spectral J.R. Carpenter, Which Way Is West
Roxanna Bennett – Realist
R. Kolewe – Quartet (3.2.0.1)
Doyali Islam – Sites
Daniela Elza – Life as Conceptual Art