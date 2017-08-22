Prompt #10: Loss

Loss is a complicated, sometimes all encompassing, experience that comes with waves of pain, confusion, anger, and denial. Sometimes it’s a temporary loss, and other times it’s something more permanent. Whatever the case, loss is something that can take over and impact our day-to-day lives. When is a time that you’ve lost someone or something? Do you still think about that today? Have your perceptions about longevity changed?

#14summerprompts is a summer writing initiative by Derrick Gravener, a BFA student in the Creative Writing Program at UBC. This summer he can be found trying floral lemonades. Follow the results on instagram: @derrickgravener

(Photo: Oleksandr Balbyshev)